National Guard receives first batch of Novator-2 armoured vehicles with electronic warfare equipment. PHOTO

Ukrainian Armor has handed over the first batch of new Novator-2 armoured vehicles to the National Guard of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Guard.

The 10-seater Novator-2 armoured vehicle was first presented in September 2013 at the MSPO exhibition in Poland, the vehicle was created on the basis of the previous version of the Novator to meet the requirements of today's battlefield.

The appearance of the 10-seater version is explained by the need of the military, although in fact the Novator-2 is not much larger than the 5-seater version (the length of the vehicle has increased by only 10 cm), and the main changes were made to the pickup body - it was covered with armour, 5 cm windows, additional seats and a hatch in the rear as an additional point for firing and evacuation.

The main innovations of the 10-seater armoured vehicle include an improved suspension and steering system that provide high manoeuvrability and increased cross-country ability. It is also important to note that the vehicles are supplied with electronic warfare equipment.

The armoured vehicle also tested the TAVRIA-14.5, a domestic remote-controlled module equipped with a 14.5 mm KPVT heavy machine gun. It has the ability to capture and track targets, as well as to conduct accurate fire on enemy targets while on the move.

"The Novator-2 armoured vehicle was custom-made to meet the needs of a combat group. Each combat brigade of the National Guard will receive such vehicles," said Brigadier General Oleksandr Bilous, Deputy Commander of the National Guard for Logistics.