Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: private houses and farm were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian invaders continue to shell the settlements on the border of the Sumy region.
This was reported by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that over the past day, 2 July, Russian troops fired on 14 settlements in the region. A total of 99 attacks were recorded.
The occupants' shelling damaged a private residential building and farm outbuildings.
Police investigative teams were working at the scene.
