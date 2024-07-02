Russians shelled 6 communities in Sumy region during day. 87 explosions were recorded

During the day, Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 87 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they were shelled:

Khotyn community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Myropillia community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion), mortar shelling (9 explosions), and an FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (7 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions). An attack by 2 FPV drones was also recorded.

Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV attacks by drones (2 explosions), UAVs dropping explosive devices (2 explosions), mortar attacks (22 explosions) and artillery (7 explosions).

Esman community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Bilopillia community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (9 explosions).

Read more: As result of shelling of Kharkiv by FABs, 4 people were injured, including 2 children (updated)