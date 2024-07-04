Russian Federation shells fire station in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. PHOTOS

On 3 July, Russian occupants shelled the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, as a result of the shelling, an ambulance, the entrance gate of the fire and rescue unit, as well as door and window blocks were damaged by the blast wave and shrapnel.

No one was injured among the personnel.

Read more: Situation in Chasiv Yar direction remains critically difficult - OSGT "Khortytsia"







