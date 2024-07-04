Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled region 22 times, 2 people were wounded in Druzhkivka. PHOTOS

Russian occupants fired 22 times in the Donetsk region over the last day, 2 people were wounded in Druzhkivka.

This was announced by the head of the region Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

Four houses in Ostrovske of the Kurakhove district were damaged. The Russian Federation shelled Kurakhove, Hostre, Hannivka, and Dachne. The outskirts of the Mariinka, Ocheretyn, and Hrodivka districts are also under fire from the racists.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman district , 3 houses were damaged in Droysheve. In Druzhkivka, 2 people were injured, 6 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. Private houses in Diliyivka, Oleksandro-Shultyno, Bila Hora, and Viroliubivka of the Kostyantynivka district were damaged again.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses, 3 multi-story buildings, and 1 non-residential building were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 22 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 220 people, including 28 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

