Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea - media. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 4 July, a strong explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. It was loud in the area of Cape Fiolent.

This was reported by local public pages, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reports that smoke clouds have risen above the area of the Russian electronic warfare facility at Cape Fiolent.

Local resources report that Russians have blocked the Crimean bridge due to the explosions.

Watch more: Russian ammunition depot destroyed in occupied Crimea - Oleshchuk. VIDEO