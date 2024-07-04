Under SSU materials, two collaborators who cooperated with Russia in Donbas are sentenced to significant terms. PHOTO

Thanks to the SSU's evidence base, two collaborators who cooperated with Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions were sentenced to real terms of imprisonment.

Among them was an informant for the Russian MID. She lived in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and was in contact with the commander of an enemy special forces group.

The suspect went around the surrounding area, where she recorded the locations of the AFU units near the frontline. According to the available data, the occupiers planned to use the collaborator's information to carry out air and rocket and artillery strikes on the locations of the Defence Forces.

The SSU thwarted the aggressor's plans by timely detention of the enemy accomplice in January 2024. Based on SSU materials, the court sentenced her to 14 years in prison.

Another convict is a former employee of an agricultural company in the Svatove district of the Luhansk region. After the capture of the community, he set up a service station in his own backyard to repair the military equipment of the ruscists. In addition, the collaborator transported personnel and ammunition of the Russian occupation groups to the front line, as well as building materials for the construction of enemy trenches. For this purpose, he used vehicles stolen from the fleet of an agricultural enterprise.

Later, the offender decided to move to Boryspil, Kyiv region, where he hoped to "legalize" himself as an immigrant. SSU officers established his whereabouts and detained him. Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

The court found both enemy accomplices guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

