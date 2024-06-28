Agent of Russian special forces who spied on Defense Forces in Donetsk was detained - SSU. PHOTOS
SSU detained another Russian agent who was spying on the location of Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.
Agent tasks
It is noted that the man was reconnoitering the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and heavy weapons in the Pokrovsk sector, where continuous fighting continues.
The enemy was most interested in the locations of fortifications and artillery firing positions. The invaders needed this information to prepare new offensives and break through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
To collect information, the agent walked around the area on foot, where he recorded the locations he needed. He marked the coordinates on Google Maps.
The SSU detained the suspect in his own home. The SSU also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.
Recruitment of an agent
According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a resident of Myrnohrad, an employee of a private security company.
In April of this year, the man was remotely recruited by a special forces officer of the Russian Armed Forces, who cooperates with Russian military intelligence. His identity has already been established by the SSU.
The traitor came to the attention of the occupiers as an active user of pro-Russian telegram channels, where he posted his anti-Ukrainian comments.
Suspicion of high treason
During the searches of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone used by him to communicate with the aggressor was seized.
Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password