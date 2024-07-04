As result of shelling of Novohrodivka in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 8 people were wounded, including 4 children. PHOTOS

On July 4, the enemy attacked Novohrodivka community in Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, 1 person was killed and 8 people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin told about it.

"Tonight, the Russians attacked the city twice: first, they hit a two-storey building with an FPV drone, and later fired at the city centre from Uragan," the statement said.

It is noted that 4 children are among the wounded. All the victims were taken to hospital.

In addition, 3 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings and a coffee shop were damaged.

"Even in the cities of Donetsk region that are relatively far from the frontline, there is a constant threat to life and health. Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate!" called Filashkin.

