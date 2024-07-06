Enemy shelled Chervonohryhorivka community in Nikopol district with artillery: woman was killed. PHOTOS

Today, on 6 July 2024, Russian troops once again shelled the Nikopol district.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 65-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. She was killed by Russians who shelled the Chervonohryhorivka community with artillery.

Lysak also said that private houses, outbuildings, greenhouses, a garage and a scooter were damaged. Other consequences of the attack are being clarified.

