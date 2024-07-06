In an exclusive interview, a Colombian soldier who fought in Ukraine against the Russian Federation shared his military experience and spoke about his participation in combat operations in Ukraine.

The soldier with the call sign Centauro had 25 years of military experience not only in Colombia but also in other countries, including Ukraine. He took part in about 5 missions over 3 months.

In an interview with Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov, the soldier mentioned the elimination of several Russian soldiers. The soldier expressed respect for his fellow soldiers and noted the importance of discipline and motivation of the Ukrainian military.

On 26 June, a soldier was killed in action for Ukraine near Kharkiv.

