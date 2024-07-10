Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 554,510 people (+1,100 per day), 8,180 tanks, 15,051 artillery systems, 15,715 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 554,510 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.07.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 554510 (+1100) people,
tanks - 8180 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles - 15715 (+11) units,
artillery systems - 15051 (+36) units,
MLRS - 1115 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 883 (+3) units,
aircraft - 361 (+0) units,
helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 11973 (+51),
cruise missiles - 2389 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 20269 (+57) units,
special equipment - 2531 (+15)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password