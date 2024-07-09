ENG
Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate group of occupiers with precise drone ammunition drops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th separate air assault brigade eliminated a group of Russian invaders.

Footage of the destruction of the occupiers was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Russian invader caught fire after attack by 47th Brigade soldiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2497) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (106)
