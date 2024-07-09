ENG
Russian invader caught fire after attack by 47th Brigade soldiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Pokrovske area of the Donetsk region, two Russian soldiers were hiding under a tree until they were discovered by pilots of the 47th Mechanised Brigade's Strike Drones Company unmanned systems battalion.

To help the Russian invader with a punctured head, the occupier decided to put a tourniquet on his arm, but his colleague began to smoke and then caught fire, Censor.NET reports.

