Explosions occurred in Kherson
For the second time in a day, explosions occurred in Kherson.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.
Earlier, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said that the Russian army was attacking Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password