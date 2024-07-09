For the second time in a day, explosions occurred in Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

Earlier, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said that the Russian army was attacking Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

