Explosions are heard in Kherson
In the afternoon, on July 9, 2024, explosions occurred in Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"There were several explosions in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open. Move to safer places!" the message reads.
