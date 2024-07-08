Powerful explosions occurred in Dnipro (updated)

Russians attacked Dnipro with cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro after the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of missiles heading for the city.

"Dnipro - take cover. Cruise missiles in your direction," the message read.

According to local Telegram channels, smoke is rising over the city.

As a reminder, on the morning of 8 August, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

At 10.56 a.m., monitoring channels reported repeated powerful explosions in Dnipro. According to preliminary information, this time the Russians attacked with "Iskanders".