Border guards prevent export of 1713 Stradivarius violin abroad. PHOTOS

A Stradivarius violin made in 1713 was found on the border with Romania, which was being smuggled out of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

"Yesterday evening, a resident of Chernivtsi born in 1976 was travelling to Romania in her own car through the Porubne checkpoint. During the inspection of the car trunk, border guards together with customs officials found a violin labelled "Antonius Stradiuarius Cremomentis Faciebad Anno 1713", which is likely to be of cultural and historical value," the statement said.

The instrument was seized by customs officials and sent for examination.

