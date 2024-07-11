Soldiers from 24th SMB about Chasiv Yar: moving around city is lottery. Russians are destroying it with thermobaric bombs. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The journalists of "Ukrainian Witness" showed what Chasiv Yar looks like now, which is being burned by Russians with mortars, drones and thermobaric bombs. And the soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade told us what the consequences could be if the Russians succeed in capturing Chasiv Yar.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a new video by the "Ukrainian Witness" project.

Russians are trying to turn Chasiv Yar into ashes. The project's journalists visited the city with the soldiers of the 24th King Danylo Brigade, which was redeployed to defend Chasiv Yar.

The military say that moving around the city is a lottery: the enemy is shelling the entire Chasiv Yar, chaotically and unpredictably.

"You have to move unnoticed. Camouflage can save your life," says 24th Brigade photographer Oleh Petrasiuk

"Saliut", the commander of the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 24th Brigade, tells us about the tactics of the Russian military operations in Chasiv Yar.

"The enemy is trying to hide our logistics, primarily by remote mining. Unfortunately, many of our fighters are injured by these mines, and they suffer severe amputations. The Russians choose a target - a position or a dugout - and just spend the whole day dismantling it. Until the people in these positions have nowhere to hide and they all become "three hundred" (wounded) or "two hundred" (dead)," the fighter says.

The occupiers are using not only artillery, mortars, FPVs and UAVs with drops, but also thermobaric bombs. The latter are designed to target enclosed spaces: the Russians use them to destroy infrastructure, including residential buildings.

According to the deputy commander of the 1st rifle battalion, call sign "Bodia", the ratio of manpower in this area of the front is more than 1 to 10.

"The enemy reports huge losses because they don't know where they are going: they say, 'just stay in this position and that's it. We are destroying them, but we lack infantry. The ratio of manpower here is even more than 1 to 10, their number is simply unrealistic: in Russia, people are like sand in the desert. Their losses are not tangible for us," the soldier says.

What will happen if we lose Chasiv Yar?

"Some active actions will begin in the direction of Novodmytrivka, Mykolaivka and Kostiantynivka. If the Russian troops take Chasiv Yar, they will advance in this direction and accumulate reserves," says "Bodia."

