Day in Donetsk region: occupiers killed two residents, another was wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Toretsk, the villages of Ostrye, Novoekonomichne, New York, Berestke, Dalne, Novoochertuvate, Ozerne, and Trudove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

The shelling caused fires in private houses in Kurakhove and Horishne; garden houses in Berestke were damaged.

One person was killed and one injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Novoekonomichne. Nine private houses and a car were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Zarichne of the Lyman district. In Mykolayivka of the Kostyantynivka community, private houses were damaged again.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and an outbuilding were damaged.

The occupiers dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Toretsk, killing a civilian and destroying 2 apartment buildings.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rashists fire on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: four workers are wounded. Photo report









