Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia declared Boholiubov wanted. PHOTO

Russia has put former PrivatBank co-owner Hennadii Boholiubov, who recently left Ukraine on false documents, on the wanted list.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian service of Radio Svoboda.

The card states that the Russian Interior Ministry is looking for Boholiubov, a Ukrainian nationality born in Donetsk in 1962.

It is noted that he is wanted under a criminal article. However, it is not specified under which one.

It is also stated that Boholiubov is a close associate of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who has been in a Ukrainian pre-trial detention center since September last year on charges of money laundering. Both businessmen were arrested in absentia by a Russian court in the case of oil theft from the Russian company Tatneft.

Read also on Censor.NET: The Russian Interior Ministry has put Budanov on the wanted list. PHOTO.

What do you know about Hennadii Boholiubov?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to former PrivatBank co-owner Hennadiy Boholyubov and a border guard who assisted him in illegal border crossing. The border guard has already been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of UAH 25 million.

Earlier, the media reported that the former co-owner of Privat Group, Boholyubov, left Ukraine using forged documents. It was also reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case of Boholyubov's departure from Ukraine.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Bogolyubov left the country using the passport of a 67-year-old resident of the Volyn region, Mykola Kupriyanovych Syumak.

Read on Censor.NET: SBI notifies Boholyubov of suspicion over illegal departure from Ukraine