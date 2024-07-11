Russians shelled Donetsk region throughout day: 3 people were killed, including 15-year-old boy, and 19 others were wounded, including 2 teenagers. PHOTOS (updated)

On 11 July, the occupiers attacked Myrnohrad, Siversk, Lyman, Ocheretyne and Mykolaivka communities in the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in Myrnohrad, Russians killed a 15-year-old teenager and wounded three people, including a 13-year-old girl. 18 houses and an administrative building were damaged.

In Novoselivka Persha of Ocheretyne community, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded.

In Raihorodok of Mykolaiv community, 5 people were injured and 10 houses were damaged.

Russians killed 1 more person in Siversk and wounded 1 in Lyman.

"This long list of casualties is yet another proof that the Russians are trying to wipe out our people completely. The only way to protect yourself is to evacuate!" - Filashkin stressed.

Updated information on the shelling of Myrnohrad

The head of the RMA published an update on the shelling of Myrnohrad.

For example, he said that the Russians killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded 12 people, including two 13-year-olds.

He also noted that the city came under enemy fire twice this evening.



The final consequences of the shelling are being clarified.





