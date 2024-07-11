ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Occupiers attack volunteer vehicles and humanitarian aid distribution point in Stanislav: two people are injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops attacked a car of volunteers carrying humanitarian aid to residents in the Kherson region with a drone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked volunteers of an international charity organisation.

In Stanislav, the enemy hit a car carrying humanitarian aid for local residents with a drone," the statement said.

As noted, the attack damaged the vehicle, but there were no casualties.

Later, the RMA reported that the Russian military had attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Stanislav with an FPV drone.

Two volunteers aged 45 and 40 were injured in the attack. They had post-concussion syndrome, brain commotion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. The injured were provided with the necessary medical care on the spot.

