Occupiers attack volunteer vehicles and humanitarian aid distribution point in Stanislav: two people are injured. PHOTOS (updated)
Russian troops attacked a car of volunteers carrying humanitarian aid to residents in the Kherson region with a drone.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked volunteers of an international charity organisation.
In Stanislav, the enemy hit a car carrying humanitarian aid for local residents with a drone," the statement said.
As noted, the attack damaged the vehicle, but there were no casualties.
Later, the RMA reported that the Russian military had attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Stanislav with an FPV drone.
Two volunteers aged 45 and 40 were injured in the attack. They had post-concussion syndrome, brain commotion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. The injured were provided with the necessary medical care on the spot.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password