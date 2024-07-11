Occupiers attack volunteer vehicles and humanitarian aid distribution point in Stanislav: two people are injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops attacked a car of volunteers carrying humanitarian aid to residents in the Kherson region with a drone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked volunteers of an international charity organisation.



In Stanislav, the enemy hit a car carrying humanitarian aid for local residents with a drone," the statement said.

Read more: One person killed as result of Russian attack on residential building in Inhulets

As noted, the attack damaged the vehicle, but there were no casualties.





Later, the RMA reported that the Russian military had attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Stanislav with an FPV drone.

Two volunteers aged 45 and 40 were injured in the attack. They had post-concussion syndrome, brain commotion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. The injured were provided with the necessary medical care on the spot.

Read more: At least 146 civilians killed and 672 wounded in June as result of war in Ukraine - UN