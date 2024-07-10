One person killed as result of Russian attack on residential building in Inhulets

A local resident was killed in the Russian shelling of Ingulets village in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy hit one of the residential buildings.



"A 57-year-old man who was in the yard sustained injuries incompatible with life.

My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," wrote the head of the RMA.

As a reminder, on July 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys in Kherson region. An elderly local resident was hit by enemy artillery and sustained life-threatening injuries.