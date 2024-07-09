Occupiers attack village in Kherson region: man is killed (updated)

Today, on July 9, 2024, Russian troops fired on the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an elderly local resident who was on the street was hit by enemy artillery. Unfortunately, he received injuries incompatible with life.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in the afternoon, the Russian army attacked Stanislav.

As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman sustained an explosive trauma and a shrapnel wound to her forearm.

The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.