Day in Kharkiv region: enemy fired 32 KABs, shelled populated areas of 4 districts. PHOTO

Over the past day, settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiiv districts came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Sinehubov.

On the night of 13 July, the enemy shelled the village of Zavadske, Bohodukhiv district. A private house, a garage, an outbuilding, windows, a fence, and a gate were damaged.

At around 05.30 p.m., Russians shelled Novooosynove village in the Kupiansk district with artillery. The shelling damaged five private houses and three outbuildings.

A 68-year-old woman was injured in Vovchansk, which the occupiers shelled with mortars at 15.00. A private house in the village of Borshchova, Kharkiv district, was also damaged by mortar fire.

At 11:30 a.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, with two FPV drones. The strikes occurred during the delivery of pensions to the population by employees of the Ukrposhta mobile post office. One car was destroyed and another was damaged.

In the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district, 13 private houses were destroyed by the KAB.

Read also on Censor.NET: The invaders shelled Nikopol with artillery and attacked with drones. An enterprise, private houses, and an administrative building were damaged. Photo report









