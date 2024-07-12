Invaders shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones. Enterprise, private houses, administrative building were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 12 July, Russian troops shelled Marhanets and Pokrov communities in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Nikopol itself. Destruction of infrastructure was recorded.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

An industrial enterprise was damaged by enemy fire. It caught fire. The flames also engulfed three outbuildings. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.

In addition, several outbuildings were damaged by Russian shelling, and a dozen and a half private houses and an administrative building were damaged. A car, a motorbycicle, and power lines were smashed.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Lysak also showed photos of the consequences of today's ruscists attacks in the Nikopol district.

