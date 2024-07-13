Russians shelled Nikopol district: civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Nikopol district was hit by heavy artillery.

The night before, the aggressor shelled the Marhanets district, and later used the same weapon to terrorize Nikopol. A kamikaze drone also hit the city.

According to Lysak, infrastructure, a private house, and an outbuilding were damaged.

No people were injured.

