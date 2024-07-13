Consequences of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Russian invaders shelled 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region.

On 12 July, the occupation forces shelled civilian towns and villages in Polohy, Zaporizhzhia, and Vasylivka districts with various types of weapons.

Bilenke of Zaporizhzhia, Robotyne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Orikhiv of Polohy and Prymorske and Stepnohirsk of Vasylivskyi districts were in the crosshairs.

Damage and destruction of residential buildings, garages, and outbuildings were recorded. There was no information about the victims.

See more: Enemy hit brigade of energy workers in Donetsk region, one is wounded - DTEK. PHOTO





