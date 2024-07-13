In Nikopol district, occupiers attacked rescuers extinguishing fire with drones. There is victim. PHOTOS

In the village of Kapulivka, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers attacked rescue vehicles that were extinguishing a dry grass fire with drones. One of the rescuers was injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on the afternoon of 13 July, a dry grass fire broke out in the village of Kapulivka, Pokrovske community, Nikopol district. Employees of the local fire brigade and rescuers from Nikopol arrived at the scene of the fire.

During the firefighting, the enemy attacked the rescuers with kamikaze drones. One member of the local fire brigade was injured.

The enemy attack also damaged a fire and rescue vehicle of Nikopol rescuers.

The State Emergency Service showed photos of the consequences of the racist attack on rescuers.

See more: Three children taken out of Vovchansk, hid from evacuation by parents. PHOTO