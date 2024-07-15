Four people were killed and five others wounded in Donetsk region as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 13 July, four people were killed and five others were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In Konstantinople of Kurakhivka community, Russians hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise with guided aerial bombs. The attack killed one person and injured another.

The ruscists shelled Chasiv Yar with Grad rockets - one of the shells hit a multi-storey building. One person was killed and one wounded.

Two people were wounded in the village of New York as a result of Russian shelling.

Later, Filashkin said that in the evening, the invaders dropped two guided bombs on Novoocheretuvate in the Komar community of Donetsk region. Two people were killed and another was injured. One of the UAVs hit the yard of a house where all three victims were located.

The enemy attack damaged 10 houses, a shop and a power line.

