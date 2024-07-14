In Donetsk region, 4 districts are under enemy fire: there are victims and wounded. PHOTO

On 13 July, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

In the Komar district in Novoocheretuvate, 2 people died and 1 was injured, 10 houses, a shop, and a power line were damaged; in Shevchenko, houses were damaged.

Pokrovsk district

In Novoselivka Persha of the Ocheretyne district, 2 people were killed. In Konstantinople, 1 person was killed and 1 injured. In Myrnohrad, 4 people were injured.

Kramatorsk district

In the Kostiantynivka district, 2 houses in Novomarkove were damaged. A fire broke out on the territory of the Andriivka district.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 1 person was injured, 7 private houses, 4 multi-story buildings, and an industrial building were damaged. In New York, 2 people were injured and 2 houses were damaged; 5 more houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged in Toretsk. A multi-story building was damaged in Siversk.

According to the JMA, 128 people, including 13 children, were evacuated from the frontline.