Ruscists attacked Myrnohrad and Lyman in Donetsk region. One person was killed and nine others were wounded. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 14 July, Russian invaders shelled Myrnohrad and Lyman in the Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, a person was killed and wounded, and people may be trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

According to the official, the militants hit an administrative building and a multi-storey building in Myrnohrad with a rocket. One person was killed and six others were injured.

"According to preliminary information, two more people are under the rubble," Filashkin said.

In Lyman, three people were reported injured, and at least one house and a coffee shop were damaged.

The head of the RMA also showed photos of the consequences of Russian shelling.

