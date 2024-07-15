Enemy continues shelling Nikopol district with drones and artillery, private houses and power line damaged. PHOTO
In the evening and at night, Russian troops continued to shell Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak.
"There were a dozen attacks with kamikaze drones and artillery. The aggressor hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community," the statement said.
Two private houses, a garage and a petrol station were damaged. A power line was hit. No people were injured.
