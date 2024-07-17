Transsexual man who kidnapped newborn baby from perinatal centre in Kremenchuk was detained - National Police. PHOTO

Poltava police detained a kidnapper of a newborn baby from a perinatal centre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Surveillance cameras showed a woman leaving the establishment with a large package. However, operatives found that the attacker was a transgender man.

"The detainee explains his actions by saying that he really wanted a child he could never have, so he committed the crime. The child is fine, law enforcement officers returned the baby to the mother at the perinatal centre," the police said.





The pre-trial investigation into this incident is underway in criminal proceedings initiated under Article 146(3) and Article 367(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abduction of a minor and negligence in office that caused grave consequences).

The 25-year-old kidnapper now faces 5 to 10 years in prison for his actions.