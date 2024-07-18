ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: Homes, enterprises, educational institution, cars and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

On 18 July, Russians twice attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and shelled it with heavy artillery more than five times.

This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the day, the enemy did not leave Nikopol district alone. It was laud in Nikopol, Pokrov and Myrove communities.

As noted, the shelling damaged a private and utility company, an educational institution, and several power lines. Eight private houses, two outbuildings, as many greenhouses and a garage were destroyed. Three cars and a minibus were damaged.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 18 липня

The RMA reported that there were no casualties or injured.

