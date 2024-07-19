Explosions rang out in occupied Luhansk in morning. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In the morning, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local Telegram channels.
Residents reported smoke in the area of the Aviation School.
The so-called 'People's Council' deputy Yuriy Yurov claimed an alleged missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
