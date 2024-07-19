Shooting occurred near Pryvoz in Odesa: Woman snatched gun from policeman. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A conflict between police and citizens took place near the Pryvoz market in Odesa. A group of people tried to interfere with the actions of law enforcement officers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Patrol Police of the Odesa region.

"Today in Odesa, near the Pryvoz market, patrol policemen stopped a BMW. The driver showed signs of drug intoxication. The man was using foul language, resisting, and refused to be tested.

A crowd of people gathered near the police car and tried to help the man escape. One of the women snatched the policeman's firearm and tore his uniform. The patrol policeman used a special means against the offender - a canister of irritant gas, returned the gun and used it to call for backup forces. The police officer acted in accordance with paragraph 13 of Article 46 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police", the statement said.

The National Police's Communications Department said that the BMW driver and the woman who attacked the patrol policeman while on duty had been detained.

The police also drew up an administrative report against the BMW driver for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

