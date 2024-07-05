In Chernivtsi, patrol policemen illegally detained same man twice in one month and took him to TCR. VIDEO

Twice in one month, Chernivtsi patrol policemen illegally detained a man with the use of force and took him to the TCR.

According to Censor.NET, each time the man was released at the recruitment centre, he was released because his documents were in good condition.

A video of the last detention was published online, which was carried out with the use of force, despite the fact that the man did not resist and even put his hands in handcuffs.

"Beatings by police officers of Koval, Zatkhey, Pronka and illegal detention in Chernivtsi on June 15, 2024. My documents were all in order, I provided them to the police, but they were not satisfied. They decided to detain me without any grounds, without a detention report and a primary aid lawyer. They took me to the TCR SS (Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support) where they checked all the data and said that they did not need me, as I was registered and all the documents were in order. Then the police drew up an illegal report under Article 185. Now the beatings at the traumatology center have been removed and I have written a statement to the internal security, the SBI, the hotline of the National Police, and the prosecutor's office. And this is the second time this month!" the author of the publication notes in the commentary.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the situation, calling the police officers' actions "a blatant case of violation of human rights and freedoms by the police in Chernivtsi".



"The video recording of the events confirms that the police officers used physical force to throw the man to the ground, put special means (handcuffs) on him and put him in a police car. At the same time, the man did not put up any resistance to the police officers but tried to find out the grounds for his detention. Such facts of violations of human and civil rights and freedoms by the police require a proper response, so I appealed to the heads of the National Police of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation. I am convinced that people who exceed their official powers, violate human rights and freedoms, and humiliate human dignity have no place among those who are called upon to protect people on behalf of the state," Lubinets wrote on his social media page.

