Two criminal proceedings are initiated over attack on military personnel of TCR in Vorokhta - National Police

Two criminal proceedings have been initiated over unlawful actions against the military personnel of the TCR in Vorokhta.

This was reported by the press service of the Ivano-Frankivsk police, Censor.NET reports.

The incident occurred on 4 July at around noon in the village of Vorokhta.

"A group of people brazenly and rudely violated public order, started a conflict with the military personnel of the Verkhovynskyi RTCR and SS, who were performing their official duties at the time. A 47-year-old serviceman was injured and his car was damaged," the statement said.

According to the police, law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene conducted explanatory work with local residents. The conflict was promptly stopped. Subsequently, the police interviewed the victims, identified witnesses to the conflict, seized surveillance video and the damaged vehicle. The victim was taken to a medical facility.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings over the unlawful actions under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) and Part 1 of Article 114-1 (Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As a reminder, in Vorokhta, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, local residents protested against a checkpoint where documents of people liable for military service are checked. Local residents claim that this is why tourists are allegedly afraid to go to the resort. During the quarrel, the protesters attacked the vehicle of a military officer from the TCR.

