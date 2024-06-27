In Bukovyna, man liable for military service tried to escape from TCR bus on his way to training centre. VIDEO

A citizen liable for military service escaped from a bus of the Chernivtsi Regional TCR on its way to a training centre. The military returned him to the vehicle.

This was reported on the website of the Chernivtsi Regional TCR and SS, Censor.NET reports.

Man found fit for service

"While being sent to the training centre, a citizen liable for military service, who was found fit for military service by a military medical commission, tried to escape from the TCR and SS. The military personnel of the TCR and SS were forced to help the citizen return to the bus and leave for basic military training," the statement said.

Read more: In Volyn, man liable for military service attacked TCR officer. Now he can go to prison for 5 years

TCR urged citizens not to shirk defence of the Motherland

They reminded us that general mobilisation is ongoing in the country.

"It is the constitutional duty of every citizen to defend the Motherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. At the same time, the troops need support and replenishment of personnel. We call on citizens to treat their military duty with dignity and not to shirk their duty to defend their homeland," the TCR press service added.

Read more: In Bukovyna, man attacked TCR soldiers and strangled driver with seat belt