In Bukovyna, man attacked TCR soldiers and strangled driver with seat belt

In the Chernivtsi region, a man who allegedly tried to illegally cross the border attacked employees of a center for recruitment.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Chernivtsi Regional TCR and SS, Censor.NET reports.

According to the military, the man was detained after an unsuccessful attempt to illegally cross the border and handed over to the staff of the TCR. When the man was being taken by car to the center to clarify the data, he attacked the soldiers and injured them. The man reportedly tried to strangle the driver of the car with a seat belt.

An investigative team and medics were called to the scene.

"After the incident, the man tried to manipulate public opinion by pretending to be a victim and posted a video on a social network," the Chernivtsi Regional TCC and SS said in a statement.

They also added that the injured soldiers joined the Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and served in the airborne assault troops. Due to their health condition, they were transferred to the TCR.

