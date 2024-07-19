Illegally re-registered property worth UAH 12 million to relatives: Head of economic unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lviv region is served notice of suspicion. PHOTO

SBI officers, with the assistance of the leadership of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, served a notice of suspicion to the head of one of the Armed Forces' economic units in Lviv region. The head of the unit's housing and maintenance department illegally re-registered property worth almost UAH 12 million to his relatives through numerous transactions.

According to his official duties, the official supervised the procurement and maintenance of military property in the region.

Scheme of the transaction

As noted, the officer enlisted a close relative of his wife in one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lviv. Subsequently, the soldier became the owner of a residential building and a land plot in the village of Briukhovychi, Lviv district, with a market value of approximately $300,000.





"The relative of the defendant had no income that would allow him to build such an expensive property and carry out repairs in it. Therefore, he allegedly took a $100,000 loan from the official's daughter, who is a student at a local university. However, the official did not indicate these funds in the declaration," the SBI said.

Buying an expensive car for a daughter

A similar scheme was used to purchase an apartment in Lviv with an area of almost 100 sq m in an elite neighbourhood. According to publicly available information on local real estate websites, the estimated cost of such an apartment is over UAH 4 million.

The official also bought a premium SUV for his daughter, which was again registered in his relative's name with numerous violations of the law.

Official removed from office

The official was served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A car, an apartment and a land plot with a house in an elite district of Lviv were also seized.

He was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 3 million.

