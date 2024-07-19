Kherson: SSU detains traitor who worked for Saldo. PHOTO

A traitor who worked for Russia during the temporary occupation of the city was detained in Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press centre of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"During the detention, the traitor tried to escape from law enforcement officers: he fled the house through a 'secret' exit and hid in the basement of a neighbouring apartment," the statement said.

It is noted that the 55-year-old head of one of the district organisations of the city's "Afghanistan Veterans Union" voluntarily offered Russia his assistance in the war against Ukraine after the capture of Kherson.

"He became the 'right hand man' of the head of the 'Department of Foreign Relations and Internal Policy' of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. At the same time, he joined the pool of pseudo-activists of Gauleiter Saldo, who publicly supported the Kremlin allegedly on behalf of ordinary people and NGOs," law enforcement officers said.

And in July 2022, the traitor was one of the main participants in a pro-Russian 'forum' where he called for the region to be 'annexed' to the Russian Federation. Later, Kremlin propagandists presented his speech as a "common position" of the local community.

After the liberation of Kherson, the collaborator "went into hiding", hoping to avoid justice. SSU CI officers documented the offender's crimes, established his whereabouts and detained him.

The SSU investigators served the traitor a notice of suspicion under Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). He is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

