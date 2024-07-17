Volyn traitor who passed information about Lutsk military airfield to enemy was sentenced to 12 years in prison. PHOTO

A traitor who passed information about Lutsk military airfield to the enemy was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found the Volyn resident guilty of high treason (Article 111(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What did the court find?

Prosecutors proved in court that the man began cooperating with the Russian special services in 2014. He was tasked with collecting and transmitting information about the Lutsk military airfield.

"The convict reported to the enemy information about the types and number of military aircraft, their locations, planned training flights and personal data of military pilots. He also reported on the results of the shelling of the airfield by the aggressor state on 24 February 2022, as well as other military infrastructure facilities in the Volyn region," the statement said.

The man was detained in March 2022. The convict was awaiting a court verdict in custody.