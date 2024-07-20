Russians attacked Nikopol 15 times during day with kamikaze drones and artillery: apartment block and 17 private houses were damaged, gymnasium caught fire. PHOTOS

During the day on 20 July, the occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery, a total of fifteen times.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrovka communities were under hostile attack.

As previously reported, there is a dead person and an injured person.

In addition, an apartment block and 17 private houses were damaged as a result of the attacks. Eight outbuildings were damaged. One more caught fire and was extinguished.

A fire also broke out in a gymnasium. It was also extinguished.

Several cars and a truck were also damaged, as well as 3 greenhouses, and power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

