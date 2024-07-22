ENG
News
Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: 1 person was killed, 1 was wounded. PHOTOS

Russian shelling of Sumy region over the past day, 21 July, caused numerous destructions and one person was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy police.

"Occupants killed a man and wounded another: Sumy police document Russian war crimes. Over the past day, Russian troops opened fire on the territory of Sumy region using various types of weapons. A total of 159 attacks were recorded," the statement said.

The shelling damaged 6 private cars, 4 garages, agricultural machinery, a private residential building, a shop, a school building and an outbuilding.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation launched missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region

Наслідки ворожих обстрілів Сумщини 21 липня 2024 року
