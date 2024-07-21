Troops of Russian Federation launched missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region

This morning, on 21 July, the enemy launched a missile and air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostka district in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, all necessary services are working at the site. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

"Take care of yourself and your family, do not ignore air raid warnings," the RMA said.

Also read: Russians shelled eight communities in Sumy region during the day. One person was wounded