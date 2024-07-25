For second night in row, Russian Federation attacks Kyiv region with "Shaheds": Falling debris was recorded in three districts of region. PHOTOS

For the second night in a row, Russians attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces were working.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"There were no casualties as a result of the attack. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. Debris from downed enemy targets was recorded falling in three districts of the region," the statement said.

As a result, forest and grass litter caught fire in several places. The fires were extinguished.

Also, three private houses, a garage, a hardware store, the administration building of a garden association, and one car were damaged on the territory of one of the garden associations.

The SES also published the consequences of the Russian attack.

Read also on Censor.NET: At night, Russians attacked Zhytomyr region, damaged infrastructure and residential buildings





