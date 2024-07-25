Day in Donetsk region: enemy struck 2,812 strikes, infrastructure was damaged in Kostiantynivka and Toretsk. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy fired at 11 localities in the Donetsk region. The explosions took place in the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Novohrodivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the village of Hrodivka, Illinivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novoukrainka, and Shevchenkove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Oleksandropil were shelled in the Mariinka district. A multi-story building in Kurakhove was damaged by a direct hit. A civilian was injured in Hrodivka. A civilian bus was damaged in Mykhailivka as a result of a drone attack.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged and a garage was destroyed in Zarichne of the Lyman district. In the Illinivska district, 11 objects were damaged: an apartment building and private houses. Russian troops shelled Illinivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers

In Mykolaivka, Russians hit a civilian minibus with a drone, injuring a man.

The enemy hit Kostiantynivka with Smerchy rocket launchers, destroying 7 private houses and 2 cars. In addition, at night the town came under artillery fire, damaging two private houses, non-residential premises, and a gas pipeline.

Bakhmut district

A resident of Chasiv Yar was injured as a result of an enemy UAV hit, and 7 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged in the district. In Siversk, 2 houses were destroyed and 1 damaged. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Toretsk.

Read also on Censor.NET: Protests started in TOT of Donetsk region due to lack of water - National Resistance Centre

















